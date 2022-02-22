Taiwan Semi takes all 5G RF iPhone chip orders, pushing Samsung out: report
Feb. 22, 2022 9:42 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), AAPL, SSNLFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has reportedly replaced Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as the manufacturer of the 5G radio frequency chips for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 14, according to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.
- Citing sources close to the supply chain, the news outlet reported that TSM beat out Samsung with its manufacturing process and is now handling all of the production. Analysts believe that TSM will use its 6 nanometer architecture in building the chips, a process that was first announced last year.
- Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Apple shares were down nearly 2% to $164.40 in early trading on Tuesday, while TSM lost slightly more than 1% to $118.08.
- Earlier this month, Bank of America said Apple would likely see increased iPhone sales due to the rollout of 5G networks around the world, as well as the possibility of augmented/virtual reality glasses to come later this year.