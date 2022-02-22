Callon Petroleum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 22, 2022 9:43 AM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.69 (+169.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $542.75M (+103.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Last month, Callon Petroleum cut to Sell equivalent.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 9.9% in value.
- Recent analysis from our contributor: Callon Petroleum: Shares Appear To Have Decent Upside In A Long-Term Mid-$60s Oil Environment.