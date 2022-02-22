WideOpenWest offers wireless service through Reach partnership
Feb. 22, 2022 9:44 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Regional broadband provider WideOpenWest (WOW -1.7%) is moving into the wireless market through a partnership with Reach Mobile.
- Its high-speed Internet customers can receive discounts when they purchase WOW Mobile powered by Reach, though non-customers can also join the no-contract cell service.
- The service taps the nation's largest 5G network and will offer customers up to $10 off their bill when combined with high-speed data.
- WOW's network passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers in 14 Midwest and Southeast U.S. markets.