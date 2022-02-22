U.S. PMI Composite Flash rises M/M in February, at 2-month high

Feb. 22, 2022 9:46 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • February IHS Markit U.S. PMI Composite Index (Flash): 56.0 vs.51.1 prior.

  • The expansion indicates a substantial expansion in private sector output that outpaced the long-run series average.
  • February data highlighted a sharp and accelerated increase in new business among private sector companies that was the fastest in seven month.
  • Manufacturing Index: 57.5 vs. 56.0 consensus and 55.5 prior
  • Service Index: 56.7 vs. 53.0 consensus and 51.2 prior.
  • Private sector employment expanded further in February, taking the current sequence of job creation to 20 months.
  • Production rose at a quicker rate in February, albeit one that was moderate relative to those registered in 2021.
  • Factory orders increased at a sharp and accelerated pace in February, prompting firms to resume their hiring efforts after a blip in January.
  • "With growth rebounding sharply amid resurgent demand, and price pressures rising again to an all-time high, the survey will add to expectations of a more aggressive policy tightening by the FOMC," Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson commented.
