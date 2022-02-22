GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.0%) announced that its consumer healthcare division partly owned by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) would be called “Haleon” after its spinoff from the main business.

The U.K. drugmaker also confirmed that the plans for the unit's demerger are currently on track for a potential listing as a new company expected in mid-2022.

Following the integration of consumer product portfolios of Pfizer (PFE) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS), the division, which owns brands such as Sensodyne and Panadol, currently generates nearly £10B in annual sales.

The new brand will be launched across more than 100 global markets where the business operates, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said.

“We are on track to launch Haleon in mid-2022 and our business momentum is strong. We look forward to updating investors and analysts more on this at our capital markets event at the end of February,” Chief Executive Officer for the proposed unit, Brian McNamara, said.

“Haleon has enormous potential to improve health and wellbeing across the world with strong prospects for growth, and through listing will unlock significant value for GSK shareholders,” GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley added.

The company first proposed the divestment last June while key investors pushed for an outright sale of the unit.

However, last month, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) rejected a series of offers from Unilever (NYSE:UL) for the unit, including the last bid valued at nearly $68B.