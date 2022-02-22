Texas Pacific Land Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 9:49 AM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.73 (+103.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.26M (+72.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In last quarter, the company reported revenue of $123.69M (+66.3% Y/Y) and EBITDA of $249.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $257.7 million.
  • YTD the company's shares have lost more than 19.5% in value.
