Texas Pacific Land Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 9:49 AM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.73 (+103.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.26M (+72.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In last quarter, the company reported revenue of $123.69M (+66.3% Y/Y) and EBITDA of $249.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $257.7 million.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 19.5% in value.