Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) Q4 revenue fell short of the consensus estimate as the Omicron variant and labor shortages led to a sequential decline in occupancy at its skilled nursing facilities.

Sabra Health Care (SBRA) stock dips 1.3% in early trading.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.39 exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.38, increased from $0.38 in Q3, and fell from $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $135.7M trailed the average analyst estimate of $154.5M, increased from $128.6M in Q3 2021 and declined from $152.0M in Q4 2020.

During Q4, the REIT's seven largest skilled nursing tenants, representing 39% of annualized cash NOI, experienced a slight sequential decline in occupancy, primarily driven by the rise of the Omicron variant, as well as admissions restrictions related to state mandates and labor shortages. Those headwinds continued into January and February data suggests occupancy is beginning to rebound, the company said.

Total occupancy of 75.8% in December edged down from 76.0% in October, 76.4% in September, and 76.7% in July.

"We are more optimistic that absent the emergence of a new variant, our portfolio and the broader industry can get back on track toward recovery," said Chair and CEO Rick Matros.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through January 2022, Sabra (SBRA) has collected 99.6% of forecasted rents, including drawing on a letter of credit to fund $11.9M of rent from Avamere. Rent collections through the first three weeks of February are in line with what the company normally receives through this point of the month.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

Note that earlier this month, Sabra (SBRA) amended its master lease with Avamere Group, reducing it annual base rent.

