U.S. Bank partners with Microsoft to accelerate cloud computing transition
Feb. 22, 2022 9:53 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB), MSFTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to modernize its infrastructure, U.S. Bank (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday picked Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) as its primary cloud provider for the lender's applications.
- The transition to the cloud will enable new opportunities in the increasingly digital world, and further improve the security of data, financial assets and customer privacy.
- Furthermore, U.S. Bank (USB) will consolidate its physical data center footprint as it continues to optimize its cost structure. As part of its long-term relationship with Microsoft (MSFT), U.S. Bank has took on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to allow seamless communication between employees.
- It will also "continue to use multiple public cloud providers for redundancy and to leverage the different kinds of investments that have been made by leading cloud providers," U.S. Bank said.
- "As U.S. Bank's primary cloud provider, we will apply the power of Azure to help the company adapt and build new, secure experiences for customers and employees in the era ahead,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.
