Americas Gold & Silver (USAS +1.9%) expects to triple its total production in 2022 now that a two-year blockade at its Cosalá operations in Mexico mine has ended and the continued recapitalization at its Galena complex.

The miner forecasts consolidated silver equivalent production for 2022 of 4.8M-5.2M oz., which would represent a 240% Y/Y increase, including silver output from Cosalá of 700K-900K oz. of silver, benefiting from higher-grade silver areas in the upper zone of the San Rafael mine in this year's H2.

Americas Gold & Silver says it expects its 60%-owned Galena complex will produce 700K-900K oz. of silver and 9M-11M lbs. of lead in 2022, and it aims to complete the Galena Hoist project in Q4.

The company also guides for consolidated silver equivalent production for 2023 of 5.5M-6M oz. in 2023 and increasing to 7M-7.3M oz. in 2024.

For Q4, Americas Gold & Silver says it produced 708K silver equiv. oz., up from 302K oz. in the year-ago quarter, benefiting from one month of production at Cosalá.

Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart has said he considers Americas Gold ans Silver stock as "uninvestable," given the company's "atrocious track record of share dilution."