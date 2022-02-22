Consumer confidence slips in February
Feb. 22, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Conference Board February Consumer Confidence Index at 110.5 vs. 110.0 expected and 111.1 prior (revised from 113.8).
- Present situation index improved to 145.1 vs. 144.5 prior.
- Expectations index fell to 87.5 from 88.8 prior.
- “Concerns about inflation rose again in February, after posting back-to-back declines. Despite this reversal, consumers remain relatively confident about short-term growth prospects. While they do not expect the economy to pick up steam in the near future, they also do not foresee conditions worsening. Nevertheless, confidence and consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from rising prices in the coming months,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.
- Last week, January's Leading indicator fell below consensus.