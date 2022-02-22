Trump's Truth Social hits 170,000 App Store downloads

Feb. 22, 2022 10:03 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), DWACTWTR, FB, GOOGBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor47 Comments

Donald Trump Holds Rally At Iowa State Fairgrounds

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Less than 48 hours after its release, former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app is already proving popular on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store.
  • According to research firm Apptopia, the Truth Social app has been downloaded 170,000 times since it debuted on the App Store Sunday evening. Reuters said that the Truth Social quickly became the most-downloaded app on the App Store after its release. No Android version of the app is currently available.
  • Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.
  • Trump Media and Technology Group is planning to go public soon through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.