Trump's Truth Social hits 170,000 App Store downloads
Feb. 22, 2022 10:03 AM ET
- Less than 48 hours after its release, former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app is already proving popular on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store.
- According to research firm Apptopia, the Truth Social app has been downloaded 170,000 times since it debuted on the App Store Sunday evening. Reuters said that the Truth Social quickly became the most-downloaded app on the App Store after its release. No Android version of the app is currently available.
- Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.
- Trump Media and Technology Group is planning to go public soon through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).