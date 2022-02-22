BioMarin Pharmaceutical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.01 and the consensus revenue estimate is $442.38M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BMRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Terry Chrisomalis wrote "BioMarin's Win In Phase 3 Hemophilia Study Makes Its Investment Case Stronger", rating the stock Strong Buy.