Morgan Stanley weighed on the implications for Philip Morris International (PM -2.7%) of the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

While the firm stated that it remains confident in Philip Morris' long-term EPS algorithm, some near-term headwinds are seen.

Analyst Pamela Kaufman: "The current geopolitical uncertainty related to Russia and Ukraine may weigh on investor sentiment and increases risks around PM's operations in the region, which has been a key growth driver for IQOS. It is unclear how the situation will evolve, but PM could face challenges from potential sanctions or operating disruption. We note that PM complies with the sanctions in Belarus, which went into effect in 2021 and as a result, PM halted shipments to this market starting in Q3 2021."

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) produces cigarettes sold in Russia from factories in the nation in Krasnodar and St. Petersburg.

Earlier today, J.P. Morgan also warned that shares of Philip Morris International (PM) could underperform in the near term.