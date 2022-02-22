CDK Global gains on report company exploring a potential sale
Feb. 22, 2022 10:09 AM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK), CG, KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), a software marker which specializes in automotive and retail solutions, rose 6.4% on a report that the company is exploring a potential sale.
- Morgan Stanley is said to be advising on the sales process, according to a Dealreporter item. Private equity firms KKR (NYSE:KKR), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) and Evergreen Coast Capital are around the process.
- A potential sale comes after a February 2018 report that Carlyle (CG) and Silver Lake were close to a buyout of CDK Global (CDK) for at least $10B. CDK currently has a market cap of $4.9B.
- Vista Equity Partners, Hellman and Friedman and Cox Automotive, which owns Dealertrack Technologies, would also be logical buyers of CDK, according to Dealreporter.
- A possible sale also comes after CDK announced in November 2020 that it agreed to sell its international business to Francisco Partners for $1.45B.
- Earlier this month, CDK Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.09, revenue of $436.7M beats by $4.65M.