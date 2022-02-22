CDK Global gains on report company exploring a potential sale

Feb. 22, 2022 10:09 AM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK), CG, KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

CDK Global logo on their headquarters for Prague.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), a software marker which specializes in automotive and retail solutions, rose 6.4% on a report that the company is exploring a potential sale.
  • Morgan Stanley is said to be advising on the sales process, according to a Dealreporter item. Private equity firms KKR (NYSE:KKR), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) and Evergreen Coast Capital are around the process.
  • A potential sale comes after a February 2018 report that Carlyle (CG) and Silver Lake were close to a buyout of CDK Global (CDK) for at least $10B. CDK currently has a market cap of $4.9B.
  • Vista Equity Partners, Hellman and Friedman and Cox Automotive, which owns Dealertrack Technologies, would also be logical buyers of CDK, according to Dealreporter.
  • A possible sale also comes after CDK announced in November 2020 that it agreed to sell its international business to Francisco Partners for $1.45B.
  • Earlier this month, CDK Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.09, revenue of $436.7M beats by $4.65M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.