Guardant Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.08 and the consensus revenue estimate is $98.72M (+26% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
