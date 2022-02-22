Guardant Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.08 and the consensus revenue estimate is $98.72M (+26% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor The Insiders Forum recently wrote with Hold rating, "Taking A Gander At Guardant Health".
