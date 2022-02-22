SPAC Healthcare Capital shareholders approve merger with Alpha Tau Medical
Feb. 22, 2022 10:12 AM ETHealthcare Capital Corp. (HCCC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC) shareholders have approved a business combination with Israeli medical device developer Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.
- During a special meeting held Feb. 18, approximately 95% of the votes cast were in favor of the merger, representing around 66% of Healthcare Capital’s outstanding shares.
- After the closing, the combined company will be known as Alpha Tau Medical, with shares expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol DRTS.
- On Feb. 15, Healthcare Capital said adjourned a special meeting on the vote in order to allow for more time for certain conditions of the merger agreement to be met. The meeting was scheduled to resume on Feb. 18.
- Israel-based Alpha Tau has developed an alpha radiation therapy device called Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The device is currently in clinical testing.
- In July, Healthcare Capital and Alpha Tau announced they intended to merge in a deal that valued the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $1 B and was expected to provide gross proceeds of $367M.