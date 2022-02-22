What's in store for eBay's Q4 2021 Earnings?
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (-9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Stock slipped during mid-December as JPMorgan picked up coverage again with a cautious view.