Net Savings Link stock jumps after pact to buy 50% stake in HIVE Strategy
Feb. 22, 2022 10:17 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) stock is gaining 15% after the blockchain and digital asset company agreed to acquire a 50% stake in cryptocurrency mining company HIVE Strategy LLC, with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) holding the remaining 50%.
- As part of the deal, NSAV will also acquire a 10% stake in HIVE Codes through its existing 10% stake in Metaverse Network, which will increase to a 20% stake when MNC lists in New York.
- HIVE's Generation 1 home "HIVE" generates specific tokens via "proof of flow," ensuring the blockchain algorithms are accounted for according to the speed of the ethernet. The company said that HIVE cryptocurrency mining devices use minimal electricity versus other mining machines. HIVE will officially launch in the U.S. by the end of March, making its crypto mining device available to all crypto miners.
- Earlier this month, Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) agreed to buy a 50% stake in Vagabond Technology Solutions to develop and market Vagabond's blockchain protocol.