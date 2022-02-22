Auto suppliers get a jolt after blockbuster Cummins-Meritor deal

Feb. 22, 2022

Select auto parts stocks gained in early trading on Tuesday following a blockbuster merger announcement between Cummins (CMI +0.2%) and Meritor (MTOR +45.6%).

Notable gainers included XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) +4.5%, Dana (NYSE:DAN) +1.4%, Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) +4.2%, Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) +1.6%, Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) +1.5%. Those gains came against a flat day for the broad market amid more Russia-Ukraine tension.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was taken out at a price that represents a 48% premium to Meritor’s closing price on Friday. The deal price implies a 5.9X FY22 EV/EBITDA multiple or 7.4X excluding synergies.

Meritor (MTOR) traded as high as $36.24 earlier in the day vs. the deal price of $36.50.

Read details on the Cummins-Meritor deal.

