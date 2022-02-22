Global Blood Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.13 and the consensus revenue estimate is $55.45M (+34.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.