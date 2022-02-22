What is expected from Booking Holdings Q4 2021 earnings?
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $13.52 (+2471.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (+129.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Comparative study of the stock by contributor who writes: 'Booking is expected to achieve stronger top line expansion than Airbnb in 2022, assuming that the Omicron variant is less of a threat and international travel restrictions are eased.'