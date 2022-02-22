What is expected from Booking Holdings Q4 2021 earnings?

  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $13.52 (+2471.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (+129.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Comparative study of the stock by contributor who writes: 'Booking is expected to achieve stronger top line expansion than Airbnb in 2022, assuming that the Omicron variant is less of a threat and international travel restrictions are eased.'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.