Supreme Court refuses religious grounds appeal of vaccination mandate
Feb. 22, 2022 10:24 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRNA, NVAX, AZNBNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor58 Comments
- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal of a case from a group of Maine healthcare workers who oppose the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds.
- The justices let stand a federal appellate court decision allowing Maine to require all employees of health care facilities be vaccinated except for medical reasons.
- In October, the High Court rejected the challenge on an emergency basis, Bloomberg reported.
- Besides Maine, New York and Rhode Island require that health care personnel be vaccinated with only medical exemptions.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE -1.1%), BioNTech (BNTX -2.8%), Moderna (MRNA +3.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +2.5%), and Novavax (NVAX +0.1%).
- Last month, the Supreme Court let stand a Biden Administration order that employees at facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients be vaccinated.