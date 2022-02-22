Supreme Court refuses religious grounds appeal of vaccination mandate

Feb. 22, 2022 10:24 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRNA, NVAX, AZNBNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor58 Comments

Supreme Court Hears Vaccine Mandate Arguments

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal of a case from a group of Maine healthcare workers who oppose the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds.
  • The justices let stand a federal appellate court decision allowing Maine to require all employees of health care facilities be vaccinated except for medical reasons.
  • In October, the High Court rejected the challenge on an emergency basis, Bloomberg reported.
  • Besides Maine, New York and Rhode Island require that health care personnel be vaccinated with only medical exemptions.
  • Vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE -1.1%), BioNTech (BNTX -2.8%), Moderna (MRNA +3.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +2.5%), and Novavax (NVAX +0.1%).
  • Last month, the Supreme Court let stand a Biden Administration order that employees at facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients be vaccinated.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.