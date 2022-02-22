FuboTV Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.27M (+103.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FUBO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
