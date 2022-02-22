Apple, Ericsson shares perform mildly following latest lawsuit dealings
Feb. 22, 2022 10:27 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), ERICTSMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were off by about 1%, while Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) edged into positive territory, Tuesday, as investors began to suss out the latest in the two companies' back-and-forth court saga.
- Over the weekend, reports said Apple's (AAPL) countersuit will be heard in the Eastern District of Texas in July 2023. That suit is scheduled to take a place a month after Ericsson's (ERIC) suit against Apple is set to be heard in the same U.S. court.
- The cases center around mobile-phone technology. Ericsson (ERIC) is accusing Apple (AAPL) of patent infringement involving 5G chips used in iPhones. Meanwhile, Apple is countersuing Ericsson (ERIC) in an effort to ban the importation of that company's wireless base stations into the United States.
- On Tuesday, reports said Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has usurped Samsung to be the sole supplier of 5G radio frequency chips for use in the next version of the iPhone.