Bath & Body Works Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (-25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (-38.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBWI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.