Hertz Global Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+161.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+55.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HTZ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.