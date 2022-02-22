MFA Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.57M (+191.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MFA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.