Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 10:31 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.76M (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.