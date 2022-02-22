Rent-A-Center Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+67.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.