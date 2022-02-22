Allogene Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.59 and the consensus revenue estimate is $0.01M.
- Over the last 2 years, ALLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Avisol Capital Partners recently wrote "Allogene: Lifting Of The Clinical Hold Will Be A Major Binary", rating the stock Buy.