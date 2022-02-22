Wolverine World Wide Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 10:34 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+95.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $630.2M (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.