The RealReal Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.98M (+59.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REAL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.