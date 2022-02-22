The COVID-19 test maker Quidel (QDEL +5.7%) is trading higher on Tuesday morning hours after Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform, citing its proposed acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

In December, Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced a deal to buy the pure-play in-vitro diagnostics player for nearly $6B. At the recent earnings call, the management provided more details on the acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of this year.

In his thesis, Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper notes that Ortho maintains 93% recurring revenue and projects less than 4% CAGR through 2023.

Cooper expects the deal to close and notes the stock is trading at only 12x of its 2023 EBITDA even based on Street low assumptions for the pro forma core business.

“Paths to upside are numerous and substantial,” the analyst wrote, adding “we see extremely limited downside, including for the Ortho business…”

The firm does not model a potential COVID-19 bolus revenue expected at an all-time high in Q1 with further upside later this year. However, the analyst argues that “this substantially de-risks the long-term view regardless of ups and downs to near-term pandemic testing.”

Assuming a 15x multiple for the combination’s 2023 EBITDA in line with comps, Cooper lowers Quidel's (QDEL) price target to $130 from $155 per share to imply a premium of ~33% to the last close.

The combination “is expected to create an end-to-end diagnostics solutions portfolio that spans from the high volume, high complexity hospitals and labs to the farthest reaches of point of care and the vast untapped channels of retail, OTC and diagnostics,” the chief executive of Quidel (QDEL) Doug Bryant noted at the earnings call.