1Life Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.39 and the consensus revenue estimate is $218.76M (+79.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONEM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- SA contributor The Value Investor recently wrote with Hold rating, "1Life Healthcare: Not So Healthy Heading Into 2022".