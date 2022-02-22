Aaron's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $426.66M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.