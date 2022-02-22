Homology Medicines downgraded to perform at Oppenheimer on clinical hold

Feb. 22, 2022

  • Oppenheimer has downgraded Homology Medicines (FIXX -26.6%) to perform following the company's announcement on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 for phenylketonuria.
  • The firm has also withdrawn its price target.
  • Analyst Matthew Biegler wrote that although the issue with liver function tests is solvable, the hold adds risk to the trial's next expected readout in the middle of the year.
  • The solution could center "on a combination of patient monitoring and more aggressive immunosuppression," he wrote.
