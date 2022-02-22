Magnite Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ET Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.85M (+70.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGNI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.