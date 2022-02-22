Cross Country Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 4:35 PM ETCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+536.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $603.75M (+180.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCRN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.