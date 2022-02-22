Macy's jumps to 2022 high as analysts point to strong earnings showing

Macy's (NYSE:M) gained 5.37% after the department store operator's holiday-quarter earnings report sparked enthusiasm.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said Macy's (M) looks even more intriguing after earnings day due to the outperformance potential for the high end business. A Buy rating was reiterated by the firm following the results.

Telsey Advisory Group's Dana Telsey also checked in: "M closed out FY21 with another strong beat, driven by across the board upside relative to expectations. Digital sales increased 12% compared to last year and 36% vs. 4Q19 while 7.2MM new customers shopped the Macy's brand during the quarter as the execution of the company's Polaris strategy delivers improved financial health. Despite concerns over longer-term structural traffic trends for the category, Macy's operational improvements put the company in a position to capitalize on consumer macro tailwinds over the past year. On the stronger base of business than previously expected, the FY22 outlook is also not worse than feared, in our view (high end of FY22 EPS guide is a 14.9% decline vs. prior consensus for a 16.4% decrease). However, against difficult compares and challenges to operational visibility for the upcoming year, we maintain our Market Perform rating."

Macy's (M) traded at a 2022 high of $28.21 earlier in Tuesday's session.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Macy's flipped to Strong Buy on January 10.