STORE Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 10:46 AM ETSTORE Capital Corporation (STOR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.56M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STOR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- The company reported mixed results over the past 8 quarters. The company reported one in-line result, four times topped expectations, three times missed consensus.
- The SA Quant rating on Store Capital is hold, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- STOR's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.83 ranks the 12th among the top diversified REITs stocks.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Sensor Unlimited endorses hold rating as the price is closer to Warren Buffett's entry points.