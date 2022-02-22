As the yield curve continues to flatten, pressure mounts for banking and financial exchange traded funds. Tighter spreads are not supportive of bank stocks' bottom lines, leading to three banking ETFs that investors may want to keep on their radar.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO), Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) will be in the crosshairs as the curve flattens. This is because banks traditionally perform worse in situations where shorter-term rates and longer-term rates become more level.

Financial institutions generate a spread on lending loans, which is a large portion of how they earn revenues. Therefore, if the difference between short- and long-term rates is narrower, it equates to less profit for the banks.

Below is a chart of the U.S. 2 Year and 10 Year Treasury yields over the past year.

Investors can see the narrowing between the two as the 2-Year has taken off since mid-November. There is currently a 42 basis point spread between the two instruments, much lower than the 129-basis point spread back in October and nearly 150 basis point spread one year ago.

Along with the three banking ETFs, two broad-spectrum finance ETFs that should be kept in mind as well. This includes the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Year-to-date price action: FTXO +5.2%, KBWB +3.2%, KBE +2.8%, XLF -0.2%, and VFH -1.1%.

The major indices slip in the early part of trading as the yield curve flattens and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue.