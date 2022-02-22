MP Materials nabs $35M DoD heavy rare earth processing contract
Feb. 22, 2022 10:51 AM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MP Materials (MP +1.9%) received a $35M contract through the U.S. Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program for supporting the construction of a commercial scale processing facility for heavy rare earth elements (HREE) t Mountain Pass.
- HREEare essential inputs to many critical defense and commercial technologies, particularly permanent magnets instrumental to the performance of electric vehicles, wind turbines, drones, and missile systems.
- The ability to process HREEs alongside light rare earth elements will enable MP Materials to extract and refine all rare earths required to manufacture high-performance permanent magnets.
- To meet growing magnetics demand and promote supply chain resiliency, MP Materials' processing facilities at Mountain Pass will accept qualified third-party feedstock and end-of-life magnets, in addition to processing the ore extracted from and beneficiated at Mountain Pass.