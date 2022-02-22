Tempur Sealy slips after Q4 earnings results disappoints

Feb. 22, 2022 10:51 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Stocks and Financial Data

Becart/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tempur Sealy (TPX -14.7%) reports Q4 earnings fell short of consensus.
  • Total net sales increased 28.6% Y/Y, with an increase of 18.9% in the North America business segment and an increase of 82.1% in the International business segment.
  • Net sales through the direct channel increased 115.4% to $311.2M.
  • Gross margin rate slipped 140 bps to 44.5%.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.10.
  • During the quarter, the company repurchased 5.4M shares of its common stock for a total cost of $250.5M.
  • CEO comment: "We enter 2022 well-positioned to continue to grow sales and EPS double-digits."
  • For FY2022, the company currently expects EPS between $3.65 to $3.85 vs. consensus of $3.76.
