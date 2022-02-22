BrightSpire Q4 non-GAAP EPS beats estimate, book value rises on financing payoff
Feb. 22, 2022 10:53 AM ETBrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BrightSpire Capital (BRSP +0.1%) Q4 adjusted distributable EPS of $0.27, exceeding consensus estimate of $0.24, and up from $0.26 in Q3.
- The commercial real estate credit REIT, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, also named Andrew E. Witt as president of the company effective Tuesday, while continuing his role as chief operating officer. Michael J. Mazzei continues as CEO and director.
- Undepreciated book value of $12.37 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $12.00 at Sept. 30, 2021. In January, the company expected a net increase of ~$0.35 to its undepreciated book value after the payoff of its "5-Investment Preferred Financing" following a co-invest portfolio sale.
- During the quarter, BrightSpire (NYSE:BRSP) deployed $490M of capital into new loans and its total loan portfolio now stands at $3.46B vs. $3.15B at Sept. 30, 2021.
- After Q4, the company reports $658M of capital committed across 19 new loans closed or in-execution.
- "As we look towards 2022, we expect to deploy excess liquidity into new loan originations, actively manage our liability structure and continuing to grow the dividend," Mazzei said.
