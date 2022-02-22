China's government said it will impose new sanctions on defense contractors Raytheon Technologies (RTX +1.2%) and Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.7%), in response to $100M in sales the U.S. approved earlier this month for the maintenance of Taiwan's missile defense systems by the two companies.

Beijing had announced sanctions against Raytheon and other defense firms in 2020 following a planned $2.3B sale of Harpoon attack missiles to Taiwan; the U.S. does not sell arms to China, so the effects of the sanctions may be largely symbolic.

China maintains that U.S. arms sale to Taiwan violates its "one-China principle" and provisions of agreements between the two governments.

Raytheon's Q4 results showed that its aerospace segments continued to benefit from the recovery in air travel, while its defense segments stayed solid, Librarian Capital writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.