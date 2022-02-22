Argus hiked its rating on Sysco Corporation (SYY +0.7%) to Buy from Hold after taking in the setup for the food distributor following its earnings report earlier in the month.

Analyst John Staszak noted Sysco is working to offset lower food sales to restaurants and hotels by cutting costs and focusing on sales to grocery stores.

"Although the pandemic has raised concerns about the liquidity of foodservice distributors, we believe that Sysco has sufficient liquidity and access to credit to survive the current downturn."

Notably, Argus kept its FY22 EPS estimate at $3.60 and lifted its FY23 EOS estimate to $4.20 from $4.15. SYY is called favorably valued at 20X the FY23 EPS estimate, which is noted to be below the five-year average of 24X. Argus assigned a 12-month target price of $95.

