Feb. 22, 2022

  • The Gladstone Companies (GC), an asset management firm that oversees four publicly traded funds plus a SPAC, has filed to hold an initial public offering on Nasdaq.
  • In a filing, the firm said that it had $4B assets under management as of the end of 2021. The size and price range of the proposed IPO were not disclosed.
  • The firm operates four publicly traded funds: Gladstone Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:GAIN), Gladstone Land Corp. (NASDAQ:LAND), Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Gladstone Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAD). It is also the sponsor of a SPAC called Gladstone Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLEE).
  • For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, Gladstone reported net income of $12M on revenue of $77M.
  • Gladstone plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol GC. EF Hutton is serving as sole bookrunning manager.
  • The company said it plans to use proceeds of the deal in part to provide additional capital for its existing and future funds, along with its SPAC.
