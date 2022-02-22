NuVasive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.75 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $317.62M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.