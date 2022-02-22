Revolve Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.1M (+57.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RVLV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.