IMAX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+161.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.84M (+55.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IMAX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.